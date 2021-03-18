Ellis Genge admits England bubble has taken a ‘psychological toll’

Ellis Genge has admitted that living in England’s secure coronavirus ‘bubble’ has proven to be difficult for members of the squad.

Members of the England squad have been living in the Lensbury hotel in south-west London for the last two months, and have been unable to meet up with members of their family.

Genge was speaking to The Guardian about the squad’s experience since they gathered for the Six Nations back in January, and revealed that many players have struggled to live under the stringent rules.

💬 “It definitely did level my behaviour out. It made me behave better the majority of the time. He helped me develop in terms of leadership.”@irwinmitchell reunited @EllisGenge with his first rugby mentor @OldRedsRFC 🏉 The first in a series with @KyleSinckler & @max_malins7 pic.twitter.com/JyUbShfcIf — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2021

“I’d be lying if I said it’s been easy to be in the same place, every day, for that amount of time. Will Stuart said something the other day, he said he can’t remember life before the Lensbury [hotel],” Genge said.

“I think it’s taken its toll on people psychologically. It’s not easy, being around people who you don’t always necessarily want to be around for this amount of time.

“You are always thinking about rugby, because you’re here at England camp, so it’s key to take that hour or two to wind down.”

‘You can choose to embrace it or ignore it.’

England have not had the most successful of championships, having lost their first game to Scotland, before being beaten by Wales by 16 points in the third round of the Six Nations.

While Eddie Jones’ side returned to form when they defeated France at Twickenham last Saturday, the Six Nations title is out of reach for England until next year.

The team have come under plenty of criticism for their first few underwhelming performances, but Genge believes that criticism has helped to bring the squad closer together.

“You can either choose to embrace it or ignore it and pretend it is not there,” Genge commented.

“You feel that heat irrespective if you want to do it because we are so open. The most important thing is sticking together and not dwelling on that. For me, times of darkness actually bring laughter.

“I think we now enjoy these situations. I think we’ll look back definitely and have a few moments that we’ll laugh about.”

England will face Ireland in the last round of the 2021 Six Nation in Dublin this Saturday, where both will be looking to end mixed championships on a high note.

Read More About: Ellis Genge, england rugby, Six Nations