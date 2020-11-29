England international Ellis Genge has responded to allegations that he headbutted Wales’ Tomas Francis during their Autumn Nations Cup clash.

The English were victorious at Parc Y Scarlets, winning 24-13 in a match where scuffles broke out on a number of occasions.

During one of those scuffles, Genge is seen pushing Francis to the ground, but due to the camera angle showing the incident it is unclear whether anything else occurred.

Thoughts on this people? Some say headbutt some say nothing…… pic.twitter.com/WtNl0ds3Y9 — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) November 28, 2020

Former England fly-half Andy Goode shared a short clip on his Twitter account questioning whether anything untoward happened.

Genge took to Twitter himself to respond sarcastically to those accusing him of headbutting his opposite man, denying any wrongdoing on his behalf.

Thanks for all the Twitter TMO reviews but I didn’t headbutt anyone, thanks for all the messages of support for today – love this group! — Gengey (@EllisGenge) November 28, 2020

While no members of the Welsh team appealed to the referee after the supposed incident, the footage may be examined by the World Rugby citing commissioner.

Aside from the alleged headbutt, the game was mostly unremarkable as England claimed a routine win over their neighbours.

Wayne Pivac’s men ended a six-game losing streak when they defeated Georgia at the same venue last weekend, but were clear underdogs against the English.

The home team started brightly when Johnny Williams scored a try after 11 minutes in only his second appearance for his country.

However, it didn’t take long for the visitors to respond, as Henry Slade crossed over in the corner four minutes later to get his side up and running.

Eddie Jones’ men took control of the game from there on out, despite a few uncharacteristic missed kicks on goal from England captain Owen Farrell.

Wales did look better than their last few performances, but never truly looked like beating the English and will likely play Italy next week.

England meanwhile, will play France next weekend in the Autumn Nations Cup decider after Les Bleus beat Italy 36 – 5 at the Stade de France.

