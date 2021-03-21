Ellis Genge criticised for “cheap shot” on Johnny Sexton

“It looks like a clear cheap shot.”

Darren Cave has criticised Ellis Genge after the England prop was involved in a scuffle with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton in the dying minutes of the game at the Aviva Stadium.

Genge was seen to be forcefully shoving his forearm and elbow into the face of Sexton metres from the Irish tryline when England were on the attack late on.

Sexton asked referee Mathieu Raynal to review the incident with his TMO during a break in play, but the Frenchman waved the Ireland captain off, indicating that it would be looked at by the citing commissioner after the game.

#IREvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/q41XwEcmgF — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2021

Darren Cave on Ellis Genge – ‘It really doesn’t look great’

Former Ireland international Darren Cave was speaking about the incident on Virgin Media after the game and was clearly unimpressed by what he saw from Genge.

“It’s hard to know what to say about it. It really doesn’t look great. It looks like a clear cheap shot,” Cave said.

“Johnny Sexton is on his back and it looks like Genge is pressing [his forearm/elbow into his face].”

Despite Sexton’s protests, the officials did not take another look at the offence, leading Cave to question why Raynal was happy to leave the incident to the citing commissioner after the game.

“It’s a strange time to look at it [after the game]. If the game was on a knife-edge [it could have had a significant effect],” Cave commented.

“It looks like a bit of a cheap shot, so it will be interesting to see what does come of it if anything.”

While not penalising Genge made little difference to the result of the game, not reviewing the incident raises further questions over the current consistency of refereeing.

Referee Raynal and his officials had a good day at the office overall, but there is a lack of clarity over what currently warrants a review from the TMO.

