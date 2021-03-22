Close sidebar

Ellis Genge avoids citing for Johnny Sexton incident

by Eoin Harte
Ellis Genge has avoided being cited for his altercation with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

The England prop was involved in a scuffle with Sexton on the ground in the dying minutes of his side’s loss to Ireland in the final round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

Genge was seen pressing his forearm and elbow into the face of Sexton while the two were on the ground, but the incident was not dealt with by referee Mathieu Raynal and his officiating team.

Sexton did appeal to the referee to have another look at the incident with the TMO, but Raynal waved the Irish captain away and indicated that it would be dealt with after the match.

That has not happened however, as the deadline for triggering a disciplinary hearing over an offence potentially worthy of a red card has now passed.

That means that Genge is free to play in Leicester Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons this Sunday, as well as the European Challenge Cup knockout match against Connacht the following Saturday.

The explosive English prop played in all five of his country’s Six Nations matches this year, coming off the bench at half time to replace Mako Vunipola in the recent game against Ireland.

While Genge was unable to turn the tide against Ireland, the Tigers player did manage to improve the English scrum and made a number of powerful carries in the second half.

