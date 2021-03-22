Ellis Genge avoids citing for Johnny Sexton incident

Ellis Genge has avoided being cited for his altercation with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton.

The England prop was involved in a scuffle with Sexton on the ground in the dying minutes of his side’s loss to Ireland in the final round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship.

Genge was seen pressing his forearm and elbow into the face of Sexton while the two were on the ground, but the incident was not dealt with by referee Mathieu Raynal and his officiating team.

“It’s hard to know what to say about it. It really doesn’t look great. It looks like a cheap shot.” Darren Cave on the Ellis Genge & Johnny Sexton incident late in the game.#IREvENG #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/q41XwEcmgF — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2021

Sexton did appeal to the referee to have another look at the incident with the TMO, but Raynal waved the Irish captain away and indicated that it would be dealt with after the match.

That has not happened however, as the deadline for triggering a disciplinary hearing over an offence potentially worthy of a red card has now passed.

That means that Genge is free to play in Leicester Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership match against Newcastle Falcons this Sunday, as well as the European Challenge Cup knockout match against Connacht the following Saturday.

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙮 𝙗𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙮 🎉 From his early days in Bristol to finding rugby and getting selected for England, this is @EllisGenge‘s story as told last year in his words… pic.twitter.com/Qi9FME2ML2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 16, 2021

The explosive English prop played in all five of his country’s Six Nations matches this year, coming off the bench at half time to replace Mako Vunipola in the recent game against Ireland.

While Genge was unable to turn the tide against Ireland, the Tigers player did manage to improve the English scrum and made a number of powerful carries in the second half.

