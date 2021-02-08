Eimear Considine – “Irish club system needs to change to compete with England”

Share and Enjoy !

“A lot needs to be done with our club system.”

Ireland have struggled to compete with England in recent years as the club system for women’s rugby in Ireland pales in comparison to the English system, according to Eimear Considine.

The English have won three Grand Slams in the last five years, with only France managing to beat them in the Six Nations in that space of time.

England became the first fully-professional women’s rugby nation in 2019, when 28 players were given full-time contracts by the RFU.

Join our FRIENDS Ambassador @EimearConsidine and become a FRIEND to the IRFU Charitable Trust by visiting: https://t.co/ehJ3YEMvO7.

By becoming a FRIEND your generosity will help our seriously injured players across the Island of Ireland. pic.twitter.com/xmo0K7cBbB — IRFUCharitableTrust (@IRFUCharTrust) February 2, 2021

While their professionalism has helped them in recent years, Considine believes the club system in place in England is the major factor in their success.

“I think a lot needs to be done with our club system to get there. Their [England’s] club system is essentially as professional as it gets.

“Obviously we’ve got a few girls playing over there and they have their S and C, they have their skills sessions – they’re essentially a professional team that work, most of the girls would work there.

“I suppose that’s the difference. They get that set up in their clubs and they’re playing week in and week out which allows them to be at that high standard.

“If the club system is right and the structures are right on the bottom you’ll get it at the top. I think we’ve seen it Munster rugby at the moment with all the academy [players] coming through. Their system is finally working again,” Considine said.

“There are not enough teams in Ireland.”

The Ireland international, who was speaking at the launch of the Aviva Mini Rugby Virtual Skills Hub, pointed out that many aspiring rugby players have to travel great distances to compete at the highest level.

“There are not enough teams. Traditionally UL Bohs were the only team in Munster. This year they brought in Ballincollig to the AIL in Munster.

“There’s only one team in Connacht – Galwegians. There’s only one AIL team in the north with Cooke. Then the rest are in Dublin. So the AIL isn’t spread around the country.

“If someone in west Clare wants to play AIL Division 1 top standard rugby it’s an hour and a half journey to get to training.

“There aren’t enough AIL clubs around the country and girls playing at a high standard for our club system to be good enough,” Considine explained.

The Women’s Six Nations is set to kick-off at the later date of April this year due to the ongoing pandemic, with the competition changing to a three-week format for this season.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Eimear Considine, ireland rugby, Six Nations, women's rugby