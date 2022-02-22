Eddie O’Sullivan believes Springboks inclusion is ‘inevitable’ despite Six Nations statement

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan believes it is inevitable that South Africa will join the Six Nations due to the financial implications.

The Six Nations released a statement on Friday saying they are “not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union” in response to reports that South Africa will replace Italy in the championship.

Despite that statement, discussions over the future of the tournament have rumbled on, with the Sanzaar chief executive recently confirming that the Springboks are evaluating their future options.

O’Sullivan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and admitted that he does expect South Africa to be added to the Six Nations in the future while criticising Italy’s performances in the tournament.

Eddie O’Sullivan on the future of the Six Nations.

“I think it’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. I’ve been saying this for 10 years. It’s much easier for [South Africa] to play in Europe. It’s going to change the tournament, it’ll be worth a lot more money,” O’Sullivan said.

“Let’s talk about Italy on the basis that the Italian experiment is over for a long time. There was a lot of talking during the week, ‘What about Italy?’

“Italy are in the tournament 22 years. They’ve had plenty of time to make a stamp on it, and they haven’t been able to. They have a 12 per cent win ratio, which means they are the whipping boy of the tournament.

“Ireland go in next week knowing it’s not enough to beat Italy. We’ve got to score a bonus point and rack up 30 or 40 points or we’ll pay a price at the end of the tournament. It skews the tournament.”

Bernard Jackman and Eddie O’Sullivan discuss the future of the structure of the Six Nations. #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/29Pg6qf4fk — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 21, 2022

A major shift in the international rugby landscape would occur.

Should the Springboks join the Six Nations, whether they replace Italy or make it a seven-team tournament, it would have major implications for international rugby.

It would technically be possible for South Africa to play in both the Rugby Championship and Six Nations, as the two tournaments are played at different times, although that would result in a significant increase in annual matches.

South African club sides have already left their Sanzaar partners, as Super Rugby now consists of teams from Australia, New Zealand and new sides from Fiji and the Pacific Islands, and it certainly isn’t out of the question for the national team to follow.

The Springboks would bring a significant television audience to the Six Nations, and the time zones do line up, although the travel distance would represent a barrier for tournament organisers.

Read More About: eddie o'sullivan, Six Nations, springboks