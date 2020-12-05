Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan has called Scotland deluded after their 31-16 loss to the hands of the Irish.

Scotland started the game well and were arguably the better side in the first half, despite trailing by two points at half time.

However, Ireland scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes of the first half, securing a 16 point lead which the Scots were unable to reel back in.

Despite this, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg felt his side dominated much of the game and was happy with where the team are headed.

Despite this, Scotland captain Stuart Hogg felt his side dominated much of the game and was happy with where the team are headed.

“I think we worked incredibly hard for the last couple of months. We’ve made a lot of sacrifices and we’ve had a lot of opportunities to get better. Unfortunately today, we’ve potentially gone back a step,” Hogg told RTE.

“I felt for 70 minutes we could have been in control. Then 10 after half time we let them into the game. They scored two tries.

“On the whole, we’re pretty pleased with what we’ve done. We’re on the right track to achieving something special but we’ve got a lot to learn and we understand that.

“It’s tough to take at the minute but I feel like we’re on the right track to where we want to be.”

‘They always talk themselves up’

The former Ireland head coach did not see eye-to-eye with the Scotland captain however, and could not understand how Hogg could be satisfied with were the team are headed.

“We’ve seen all this before. They always talk themselves up. They always talk up a great game.

“They’ve some deluded notion that they’re actually better than they are, and I’m not just being harsh.

“These guys haven’t won here in 10 years. They’ve won three times against Ireland in nearly 20 years. It’s just deluded.

“They talk themselves up, they come in and then they implode. We’ve seen this time and time again, and he says Scotland are onto something special,” O’Sullivan said.

While the Autumn Nations Cup is over, both sides won’t have long to wait before getting back to international rugby with the Six Nations Championship kicking off on the 7th of February 2021.

