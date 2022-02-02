Eddie O’Sullivan questions high tackle protocol after Craig Gilroy yellow card

Eddie O’Sullivan has questioned if the current high tackle protocol in rugby is working after Craig Gilroy was given a yellow card for a dangerous challenge.

Gilroy was sent to the sin bin for a head height tackle on Tom Rogers during Ulster’s win against Scarlets at the weekend, which saw the Welshman leave the field early on.

Referee Jaco Peyper decided that the tackle wasn’t worthy of a red card, as there were mitigating factors such as a drop in body height from the Scarlets winger, although Gilroy certainly could have been given his permanent marching orders.

Former Ireland head coach O’Sullivan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and questioned if the current protocol regarding high tackles is working when there seems to be a lack of consistency with the decision making.

Eddie O’Sullivan on the Craig Gilroy tackle.

“The collision is just horrendous by any stretch of the imagination. It’s a shoulder straight to the head at high velocity. You can feel it from here. You can taste your fillings while watching it,” O’Sullivan said.

“That was a yellow card and it raises the question, how does that become a yellow card? Gilroy – a no arms tackle, right to the head, at full force, and the referee Jaco Peyper said it’s a yellow card because of mitigation. The player was falling.

“You’ve got to wonder where that protocol sits now in terms of player safety if that’s a yellow card. I’m not having a go at Gilroy, I don’t think he intended it, but I’m trying to look at the bigger picture here because we’ve seen red cards for a lot less.

“So we’re into the discussion now of ‘Is this protocol really working?’ If there’s mitigation you can take someone’s head off, which makes no sense. That’s not how it was intended but that’s how it played out on Friday night.”

“We’ve seen red cards for a lot less, so we’re into the discussion of is this protocol really working?” Eddie O’Sullivan, Fiona Coghlan and Bernard Jackman discuss the Craig Gilroy tackle on Tom Rogers from Ulster’s win over Scarlets on tonight’s #AgainstTheHead #RTERugby pic.twitter.com/zEU1H2J1gO — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 31, 2022

The Ulster winger has been cited.

Although Gilroy was only sent to the sin bin for the challenge, and scored a try for Ulster late on in the match to seal a bonus-point win for the northern province, the 30-year-old has been cited for the incident.

The URC are arranging a disciplinary process and could upgrade the challenge to a red card offence, which would see Gilroy receive a ban.

