Eddie O’Sullivan identifies why Munster are now finding success

Eddie O’Sullivan has credited Munster’s variety in attack for the province’s recent impressive performances after a dismal start to the season.

Much of Munster’s past success has come from a fairly straight forward game plan in which they outmuscled opposition teams up front and made significant territorial gains by kicking often from hand.

It has been some time since those tactics last resulted in silverware for Munster however, and the province’s new coaching team identified that big changes needed to be made in attack ahead of the current season.

That new and improved attack didn’t materialise initially as Munster won just two of their first seven games, although Graham Rowntree’s side have looked significantly better in wins against South Africa A, Connacht and Edinburgh.

Eddie O’Sullivan on Munster’s new found variety.

Speaking on RTE’s Against The Head, former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan explained how Munster’s new found variety in attack is now leading to success.

“There are a couple of things that have changed for Munster. Firstly, they’re attacking the gain line further from the ruck,” O’Sullivan said.

“It’s not as narrow anymore, there’s more width in their attack. And with the [forward] pods, there is much more variety. They are either carrying straight, tipping on or it goes out the back.

“The one thing that makes it easy for a defence is if a team becomes predictable, and Munster had become extremely predictable. If you just muscled up on Munster, you could shut them down.

“But the predictability has disappeared now. Once you create that possibility of running over them, through them or around them, the defence has to adapt and that’s when the cracks appear.”

📺 Highlights, Reaction & Gallery | See the tries, our interview with Head Coach Graham Rowntree & the best pics from the weekend’s BP win in Edinburgh ⤵️#EDIvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 5, 2022

A massive challenge against Toulouse awaits.

Just how much Munster have improved will be made clear on Sunday, when they welcome five-time European champions Toulouse to Thomond Park.

Toulouse currently sit in first place in the Top 14 and boast several players who are key to the French national team, which extended its unbeaten run to 13 games last month.

Munster have come up short against Toulouse in their two most recent meetings, although a rare penalty shoot out was required to separate the sides back in May.

Revenge will be firmly on Munster minds, although they will need to keep cool heads and keep mistakes to a minimum, as Toulouse are notoriously capable of capitalising on opposition errors.

