Eddie O’Sullivan believes Munster will feel most aggrieved by Emerging Ireland tour

Eddie O’Sullivan believes Munster will feel most aggrieved by the Emerging Ireland tour after a poor run of results in the URC.

Munster have won just one of their opening four URC fixtures, although many of the province’s players stood out while in South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

In total, nine Munster players travelled to South Africa to take on the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in a series of friendlies, in which time Graham Rowntree’s side suffered defeats to the Dragons and Connacht.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan was speaking on the RTE Rugby podcast and argued that all the provinces, but especially Munster, will have been frustrated by the tour.

Eddie O’Sullivan on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“I think Munster will probably feel more aggrieved than most provinces. I know they won the three games but the opposition was pretty average. I think [the tour] was mistimed,” O’Sullivan said.

“Stripping guys out of the provinces at the start of the season I thought was a pretty bad idea. It was a last minute thing as well. It came out of the blue.

“None of the provinces are going to say anything or criticise it. They’re not going to criticise the IRFU. That’s not the done thing any more, everyone’s kept on side in the media.

“But I think all the provinces are fuming over it. Munster feel probably a little more aggrieved given the weaknesses they have in their squad and ended up having to put young players in.”

Some tourists are being rushed back into action.

Munster have named seven Emerging Ireland players in their match-day squad to face the Bulls on Saturday night, as they look to change their early season fortunes.

Shane Daly and Calvin Nash have been drafted straight into Munster’s starting line up, while a further five have been named on the bench.

In tonight’s inter-provincial derby, Joe McCarthy has been named on the bench for Leinster while Connacht have opted against including any Emerging Ireland players.

For Ulster, Robert Baloucoune and David McCann are starting while a further four Emerging Ireland players are on the bench, although they didn’t have to travel far as the northern province are playing the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

