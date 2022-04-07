Eddie O’Sullivan explains ‘immense pressure’ that comes with two-legged fixtures

Eddie O’Sullivan has explained the immense psychological pressure that comes with two-legged knock out fixtures.

The four Irish provinces will take part in two-legged fixtures in the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time over the next two weekends in an effort to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Two-legged fixtures are a very rare occurrence in rugby, but O’Sullivan does have some experience with them, having coached the USA in two-legged qualifiers for the 2011 Rugby World Cup against Canada and Uruguay.

The former Ireland head coach was speaking on the RTE Rugby podcast and explained how difficult two-legged fixtures can be.

“If you’re away from home first, the big factor is how you manage that,” O’Sullivan explained.

“Because if it gets away from you away from home and you get back home the following week and you’re three scores down when the ball is being kicked off, you’re pushing a rock up a hill and the pressure is immense.

“You know that one mistake and it’s probably curtains. So the away game, if you’re away from home first, sets the agenda.

“We’ll say for example, Ulster going to Toulouse, Munster going to Exeter – they have to come away from that and still keep it a one-score game at worst. If it’s a one-score game then the pressure is on the opposition the following week.

“They’ll know one score and it’s back to level. So all that mentality and all that psychology goes on.”

All four Irish provinces are in European action.

Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Ulster will all get their first taste of two-legged fixtures in the coming weeks as they vie for places in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Ulster will face Toulouse in the south of France in their first leg, before returning home to Belfast to play the reigning European and French champions for a second time.

Munster are also away from home in their first leg against Exeter Chiefs, while Leinster travel to Galway to play Connacht in the first leg of their provincial derby, before Connacht travel to Dublin the following weekend.

