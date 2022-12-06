Eddie O’Sullivan reckons England players have big say on Eddie Jones’ job

Eddie O’Sullivan believes England’s players will have a massive say on whether or not Eddie Jones keeps his job as head coach.

Several reputable publications have reported that Jones will be sacked as England head coach this week, just nine months out from next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Jones has repeatedly stated that his focus has been on the World Cup since England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign in 2021, although it appears as though he will not get the opportunity to show what he has planned for the tournament.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head about the situation, and argued that England’s players would have a big say on whether Jones stays or goes.

Eddie O’Sullivan on Eddie Jones.

“Getting rid of your head coach this close to a World Cup is a massive call. I would say the players have a massive say in this,” O’Sullivan said.

“They’re in a crisis moment, the players would have had to back him or not back him… They’re the guys who are playing for him and I always felt they did play for him.

“This year in the Six Nations they were down to 14 men for most of the game against Ireland and they dug in very deep in that game. So I think that would be strange for that to change.

“I think he’s been tough on them but they’ve bought into him. So I think it would be a massive call. They don’t have a ready replacement.

“If they want to move Eddie Jones on, who’s going to take over and be in a position, with the time frame around it, to put in a plan for the World Cup? It’s a massive ask.”

“Getting rid of your head coach this close to a World Cup is a massive call.” As Eddie Jones waits to learn his fate, Eddie O’Sullivan believes the England players would have a massive say in whether he stays or goes. #RTERugby #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/huyfi0OuXq — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) December 6, 2022

Steve Borthwick is set to take over.

It is being widely reported that Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is set to take over from Jones, which would be an intriguing decision as he is essentially the Australian’s protege.

Borthwick acted as England’s forwards coach under Jones for four years before he took over as Leicester’s head coach in 2020.

If the RFU are hoping for big changes by getting rid of Jones, they are unlikely to get that with Borthwick, who has enjoyed success with Leicester but remains largely inexperienced as a head coach.

Read More About: eddie jones, eddie o'sullivan, england rugby