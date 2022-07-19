Eddie O’Sullivan shares concerns from Ireland’s tour of New Zealand

Eddie O’Sullivan believes Ireland’s depth at out-half and in the front row remain a concern after the test series win against the All Blacks.

Ireland have received no shortage of praise since claiming a first-ever test series victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, with the achievement capped off with a rise to first place in the World Rugby Rankings.

With next year’s Rugby World Cup on the horizon, it has been questioned if Ireland are peaking too soon again, although O’Sullivan believes there isn’t much merit in those concerns.

The former Ireland head coach isn’t completely without worry however, as he expressed concerns over his country’s lack of depth in key areas on BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound Extra Time.

Eddie O’Sullivan on Ireland’s areas of concern.

“If Johnny Sexton was to go down… he’s absolutely key to us. There’s no saying otherwise,” O’Sullivan said.

“Joey Carbery, for whatever reason, hasn’t hit the straps and he was the guy we are looking to and the next man up, Jack Carty, who missed the tour through injury, wouldn’t have huge experience.

“Also, if you look at the props situation, we were fine at the end of the day, but our two props had to play 70 minutes of rugby. Very few international teams do that, so we are struggling a little bit in terms of depth in the front row.

“Injuries, loss of form, bad luck…..all those things can hamper you, but you can’t think too much about that. You’ve just got to keep on building and building and putting fuel in the furnace for the next big test.”

Balancing building depth and getting results.

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand was undoubtedly a major success, although it won’t be remembered as a tour where new talent broke into the starting team.

13 players started in all three tests against the All Blacks, with just 26 players featuring for Andy Farrell’s side across the tests in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington.

Plenty of young players got to pull on the green jersey in the two games against the Māori All Blacks, but none of the five uncapped players brought on tour made their full international debuts.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell is perhaps the find of the tour, as he played well off the bench in all three tests against the All Blacks, while he also started both games against the Māori, having won just five caps for his country before he travelled to New Zealand.

