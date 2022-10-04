Eddie O’Sullivan concerned by ‘supporting cast’ at Munster

Eddie O’Sullivan has expressed his concerns about the performances of the “supporting cast” at Munster after a poor start to the season.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony led his side to their first victory of the season against Zebre Parma on Saturday with a man of the match performance, although there wasn’t too much else for the province’s supporters to get excited about.

Despite scoring three tries in the opening 25 minutes, Munster were unable to get the bonus-point score against the Italian side as they failed to register any points in a dour second half at Musgrave Park.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and stressed that outside of Munster’s high-profile players, the individual performances haven’t been up to standard.

Eddie O’Sullivan on Munster’s missing ‘middle group’.

“That’s the conundrum of the drama at Munster; where are the supporting cast at the moment?” O’Sullivan asked.

“Peter O’Mahony’s still the man, still the guy to go to. But all the young players coming through, all the experienced guys in the middle of the squad around them; the middle group, nothing happening there.

“I thought last Saturday’s performance by Munster was very Munster-esque, which is a problem. Munster need to stop being the Munster we know and move on to a different place.

“Which is the hope with the new coaching ticket and there isn’t really any evidence of it last Saturday, to be honest.”

A stuttering start to the season.

A win against Zebre is the best that Munster have produced this season, as they suffered losses to Cardiff and the Dragons in the opening two rounds of the URC, while they were also beaten by Gloucester and London Irish in pre-season friendlies.

While it will take time for the new-look coaching team to mould their gameplan at Munster, there have been few signs of improvement so far this season.

Munster’s defence isn’t a major issue although the province have struggle to threaten teams in attack, despite the highly-rated Mike Prendergast, who worked wonders with Racing 92, taking charge of that department this season.

Read More About: eddie o'sullivan, munster rugby