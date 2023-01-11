Eddie O’Sullivan argues Ben Healy’s growth has been stunted at Munster

Eddie O’Sullivan has backed Ben Healy’s decision to join Edinburgh as he believes the out-half’s development has been stunted at Munster.

Healy will leave Munster at the end of the season to join up with Edinburgh, while he could also play for Scotland thanks to his Scottish maternal grandparents.

The news came as a disappointment to Munster, as the Tipperary man has plenty of potential at the age of 23, although he has found himself in third place in the out-half pecking order behind Joey Carbery and Jack Crowley at the province.

Speaking on RTE’s Against The Head, former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan argued that Healy was left with no choice after a frustrating few years with Munster.

Eddie O’Sullivan on Ben Healy.

“If you look at the Ben Healy situation, and Joey Carbery who again was the anointed one and is still the number two for Ireland but hasn’t really flourished for Munster,” O’Sullivan started.

“I’d be honest and go back to the Van Graan era, where the game that Van Graan played was a very one dimensional, attritional forward-oriented game which didn’t suit Joey Carbery or Ben Healy for that matter.

“Then Stephen Larkham came on and there was all this talk of, ‘We’re going to be all bells and whistles.’ It was almost worse. So I think that era of Larkham and Van Graan has done nothing for those players.

“It’s a harsh thing to say but they did not develop as out-halves. So then you’ve Jack Crowley on the scene, a breath of fresh air, he’s making things happen and unfortunately Healy loses out in the shuffle.

“Healy had to go. There’s no point in Healy sitting in Munster at number three. He has to go and that’s the price of professional rugby. I think he’s doing the right thing, maybe it’ll be the making of him.”

“Healy had to go. There is no point in him sitting at Munster at No 3.” Eddie O’Sullivan and Donal Lenihan discuss Ben Healy’s decision to join Edinburgh. #RTERugby #URC #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/6UIrZS9wbq — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 10, 2023

The lure of international rugby proved too strong.

Healy will get more game time at Edinburgh next season than he has got at Munster in recent months, while he could also be playing international rugby in the near future for Scotland.

Third in Munster’s pecking order, Healy has never really been on the scene for Ireland and was never going to convince Andy Farrell with limited game time for his province.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is believed to be keeping a close eye on Healy however, and as Adam Hastings is currently ruled out through injury, the Tipperary man could get an opportunity very soon.

Read More About: Ben Healy, eddie o'sullivan, munster rugby