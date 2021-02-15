Eddie Jones admits worries over Kyle Sinckler’s discipline

Share and Enjoy !

Eddie Jones has admitted he still has concerns over Kyle Sinckler’s discipline, despite the England prop “maturing” in recent times.

Sinckler returned to England’s starting 15 against Italy on Saturday, having missed their Six Nations opener against Scotland due to being suspended for comments directed towards referee Karl Dickson last month.

The Bristol prop has improved on his ill-temper despite his recent suspension, with Jones telling The Times that he believes Sinckler is capable of becoming the best tighthead in the world.

“There always is a worry. He’s still a jungle tiger and jungle tigers can always go. Mostly he behaves like a zoo tiger but still with the fight of a jungle tiger, so we just have to keep managing that.

“I just see him maturing massively as a rugby player. He was a hot-headed individual type with a lot of potential and now what we’re seeing is a maturing, professional, committed player who is producing performances consistently.”

‘I take full responsibility’

The 27-year old has taken it upon himself to improve his temper on the rugby pitch, telling Sky Sports he sought the advice of a life coaching programme called ‘Saviour World’ after his most recent suspension.

“Obviously there was massive frustration at the time, but once I broke it down and was speaking to my mentor at Saviour World I had to take full responsibility for my actions.

“The easiest thing I could have done is blame externally and look for excuses. But I hold my hands up, I understand where I went wrong. I take full responsibility.

“I guess the easiest thing to say would be that it was heat of the moment stuff, it was a dangerous tackle etc. etc., but I have to be accountable for my actions.

“I was frustrated at the time, but then as soon as the hearing decision was made I cracked on and I put a plan in place with my own personal team, just got my head down and grafted,” Sinckler said.

The Bristol player played for 74 minutes in England’s 41-18 win over Italy, making 11 carries on a busy day for the big man.

