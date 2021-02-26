Eddie Jones shares doubts over Louis Rees-Zammit’s talents

Share and Enjoy !

Eddie Jones has questioned whether the praise given to Louis Rees-Zammit for his man-of-the-match performance against Scotland is “deserved”. The England head coach was speaking to RugbyPass ahead of the Six Nations encounter with Wales and cast doubt over 20-year-old Rees-Zammit’s talents.

While Jones admitted that the Welsh youngster was certainly a “good player” he questioned whether the Gloucester winger had perhaps received too much praise in the UK media.

“I know he is a good player, that is what I do know, and like most players in the UK when they become a good player they get adulation, they get a lot of smoke and some of it is deserved and some of it is maybe not so deserved,” Jones said.

“But certainly he is a player we are going to have to watch closely when he gets the ball. We know he has got good feet, he has got good pace. Jonny May knows him pretty well being a clubmate at Gloucester with him.

“We respect him a lot but I don’t know too much about his celebrity status. I haven’t checked his Instagram of late.”

Eddie Jones: Wales is a really special rivalry.

England have been under par in their opening two Six Nations fixtures, having lost against Scotland for the first time in 38 years at Twickenham before seeing off the Italians in a somewhat improved performance.

Jones has admitted the team haven’t been firing a full capacity so far in 2021, but promised that England would soon be playing better than ever.

“Wales is a really special fixture and rivalry. There is a long history between the two nations and the game means a lot to both countries,” Jones explained.

“We know we’ll be up against a strong Welsh challenge on Saturday, but we’ve worked really hard in training this week and have got a very good team to face it.

“We want to show people what we are capable of, keep building our performances and the best is yet to come from this England team.”

The two sides face off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Saturday at 4.45 pm.

