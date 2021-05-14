Eddie Jones takes up another advisory role with rugby league club

England head coach Eddie Jones has taken up an advisory role with English Super League club Hull FC on a short-term basis.

The Australian coach has been busy outside of his duties with England’s national rugby union team in recent times, as Jones has also been working as a consultant with Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath.

This time the 61-year-old has switched codes, as he will spend two days with rugby league Hull before their clash with the Catalan Dragons on Monday evening.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The club were delighted to welcome @EnglandRugby head coach Eddie Jones to the Jacuzzi® Elite Performance Centre this morning! 👋 At the invitation of Brett Hodgson, Jones will be spending time with the first-team squad over the next two days in an advisory role. ⚫️⚪️ #COYH pic.twitter.com/TO0EsJ8dqv — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) May 13, 2021

“At the invitation of (Hull FC head coach) Brett Hodgson, Jones will be spending time with the first-team squad over the next two days in an advisory role,” the club said on Twitter.

It is not the first time that Jones has worked with a rugby league club on a short-term basis, having spent time with the Warrington Wolves back in 2019.

England have not played since their loss to Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations back in March, but will return to action when they take on the USA and Canada at Twickenham Stadium in July.

‘If you’re coaching England you can afford zero distractions.’

The news of Jones’ part-time role will likely not be well-received by former England head coach Clive Woodward, who previously criticised the Australian for helping out with Suntory Sungoliath.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Woodward claimed that the move made English rugby look “ridiculous” and bemoaned the fact that Jones would be imparting knowledge on All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett.

“I am one of the very few people who is qualified to state, categorically, that if you are going to coach England in the professional era, you can afford absolutely zero distractions — and I mean zero,” Woodward wrote.

“In anyone’s language, it is a really bad look. The England coach in Japan coaching and advising with Suntory and Beauden Barrett just weeks after a miserably poor Six Nations campaign.”

While Jones won’t be coaching any players at Hull that could be coming up against his England team in the near future, his short-term role likely counts as a “distraction” in Woodward’s eyes.

