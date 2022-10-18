Eddie Jones takes swipe at TMOs, calls them ‘failed referees’

Eddie Jones has labelled TMOs as “failed referees” while stressing that on-field referees are under increasing amounts of pressure.

Having expressed his annoyance at what he described as “incessant” use of the TMO in the July test series, Jones has taken another swipe at the television officials.

England are back in action next month, along with the rest of the world’s top international teams, and Jones has made some big calls regarding his 36-player squad.

However, the conversation turned to officiating in rugby at the squad announcement press conference and while Jones acknowledged that on-field referees have a very difficult job, he certainly wasn’t as kind to TMOs.

Eddie Jones on TMOs.

“One of the things that is really coming through, and I think we saw that in the Rugby Championship, is how important social reciprocality is. The referees are under so much pressure now,” Jones said.

“They’ve got a failed referee in the grandstand – that’s the TMO. They are not usually old, they are usually blokes that have not been able to cut the mustard, and they are telling the one on the field who cuts the mustard what to do.

“They are under pressure the whole time – everyone is listening to it. So it is your ability to have a good conversation and find out how you can help the referee have a good game, because if the referee has a good game, generally it is a good game. That is the reality.

“We want to play good rugby and we want the referee to have a good game so it is understanding how can we help the referee have a good game and at the same time have a good game of rugby ourselves. I hope that there is no TMO that takes exception to that.”

Eddie Jones has stressed the importance of this year’s @autumnnations as he builds his squad ahead of the World Cup 🔖 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 18, 2022

Stoppages in rugby.

Rugby is currently trying to find a balance between player safety and an entertaining product, which hasn’t proven to be easy to achieve.

TMOs often step in to bring foul play to the attention of referees, which should in theory reduce the amount of dangerous play as it is becoming increasingly more difficult to get away with.

Lengthy TMO referrals are used for other harmless incidents however, such as potentially missed knock-ons, which can frustrate supporters, especially when it is found that no infraction occurred.

The debate over the use of TMOs will surely continue on for years to come, although it is very clear which side Jones falls on in the argument.

