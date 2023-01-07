Eddie Jones names the six teams that can win the Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones believes six teams can win the Rugby World Cup this year, including his former side England and native Australia.

Having been axed from the England job after a disappointing run of results in 2022, Jones is already on the look out for another job and says he has a couple of good options lined up.

The experienced coach was reluctant to give out too much information on his own future, although he did give his opinion on how he thinks the the year of international rugby will pan out.

Speaking to The Guardian, Jones argued that six teams are capable of winning this year’s World Cup; Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and England.

Eddie Jones on his Rugby World Cup contenders.

“Six teams can win it. Australia have beaten South Africa, drawn with New Zealand and lost to France by one point. So they’re one of the six with England,” Jones said.

“New Zealand and South Africa are ranked third and fourth. Ireland and France are the popular teams. They might be slightly ahead but in nine months they might not be and that’s all that counts.

“At most other World Cups New Zealand have been way ahead with a group of teams fighting to play them. Generally, it’s South Africa, who have won the World Cup three times. That’s changed now.”

The most open tournament ever?

France, who have never won the World Cup before, are currently the favourites to crowned as champions on home soil, while Ireland occupy top spot in the rankings.

World Cup heavyweights New Zealand, South Africa and Australia have all been beaten regularly in the past two years, while the only other team to win the tournament, England, have just replaced their head coach.

Argentina may feel hard done by to not get a shout out from Jones, as Los Pumas beat the likes of New Zealand, Australia and England last year, while Scotland and Wales are certainly capable of pulling off upsets.

The 2019 World Cup produced its fair share of surprising results, but 2023 is on course to be the most unpredictable tournament yet.

