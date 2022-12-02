Eddie Jones responds to ‘sad’ criticism from Clive Woodward

Eddie Jones has hit back at Clive Woodward due to the frequent criticism the former England head coach sends his way.

Woodward is a vocal critic of Jones, and recently called for the Australian to be sacked if England lose their opening Six Nations game against Scotland in his column for the Daily Mail.

Jones has been criticised by Woodward for basically everything he has done in a professional capacity, from tactics, selections, how he acquits himself in press conferences and for taking short-term coaching jobs outside of the RFU.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Jones finally hit back at Woodward while defending his current performance as England’s head coach.

Eddie Jones on Clive Woodward.

“I feel sad for him. If that is the best thing he has to do in his life, then he hasn’t a lot to do,” Jones said of Woodward.

“I’m 62 now and I think in pure coaching terms I am coaching better than I ever have. Results aren’t always perfect, but I’m happy with how I have been coaching.

“After this, I want to do something really meaningful. I’ve enjoyed England a lot, it was a bit of a rescue job at the start, now rebuilding, and I am confident I will leave things in good shape.”

Eddie Jones “disappointed” after Springboks defeat. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 26, 2022

The Australian is under pressure.

Woodward has argued for a long time that Jones has not been doing a good enough job as England’s head coach, and it appears that the higher ups in the RFU may now agree with that.

A review on England’s Autumn Nations Series, in which they won just one of their four games, is currently underway and could result in Jones’ removal as head coach less than 10 months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Scott Robertson, Ronan O’Gara, Warren Gatland and Conor O’Shea have all been named as potential successors, although a decision on Jones’ future is yet to be made.

