Eddie Jones sacked as England head coach

Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach after a disappointing year in which his side won five of their 12 test matches.

The experienced Australian coach’s tenure at England has come to an end after seven years, during which time he led the team to three Six Nations titles and the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

A successor is yet to be appointed, as the RFU have announced that forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the day to day running of the performance team, although Steve Borthwick is understood to be the frontrunner to take over.

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney thanked Jones for his efforts over the past seven years and noted that he has the highest winning percentage of any England head coach in history.

Bill Sweeney on the RFU’s decision.

“It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup Final,” Sweeney said.

“He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

“I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

“He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

Following a review of the @autumnnations, Eddie Jones has been dismissed as England men’s head coach. The RFU will conclude coach succession planning in the near future. Read the full RFU statement here 👉 https://t.co/eyoWDAb6kd pic.twitter.com/QwiCg4vkci — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) December 6, 2022

Eddie Jones’ response.

Jones was succinct in his response to the news and wished his now former players all the best for the future.

“I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future,” Jones said.

“Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

