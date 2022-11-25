Eddie Jones calls for respect for referees ahead of Springboks showdown

Eddie Jones has called for referees to be given respect ahead of England’s encounter with South Africa at Twickenham Stadium.

The Springboks will take on England without Rassie Erasmus on the day, as the South Africa director of rugby has been banned from match-day activities after posting videos on Twitter which highlighted referee errors.

It isn’t the first time that South Africa will be without Erasmus of course, as he was unable to attend the Springboks’ first nine test matches this year as he was serving a suspension for previous criticism of a referee.

England head coach Eddie Jones was speaking to the media after naming his match-day squad and joked that Erasmus could still make an appearance at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones on Rassie Erasmus and respecting referees.

“Rassie might come in a laundry box! That’s been done before, hasn’t it? Usually by the Tottenham manager! I’m sure he will get in there somehow,” Jones said of Erasmus.

“Look, I’m not going down that track. The only thing I’d say is that we have to respect the referees and look after the referees. They’re an important part of our game. What’s happened, happened.”

Jones was largely complimentary of the Springboks and stressed that England will have to be at their best to come out on top this Saturday.

“We’re playing the world champions, they’re world champions for a reason. They’re a very good, tough side. They compete hard in the key contest areas,” Jones stressed.

“They go hard at the set-piece and in the air and we’ve got to make sure we keep our concentration in all those areas. Then we’ll get opportunities to attack them, and when we get opportunities to attack them, we’ve got to be executing our plays.”

A World Cup final repeat.

Saturday will mark the second time that England and South Africa have played since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, where the Springboks comfortably came out on top.

England exacted revenge on South Africa last November, when they notched a one-point victory thanks to a last-minute penalty from Marcus Smith.

Neither side has enjoyed an ideal Autumn Nations Series, as England lost to Argentina while South Africa have been beaten by Ireland and France, and both will be looking to end 2022 on a high.

