Eddie Jones refuses to answer questions about his future after France loss

England head coach Eddie Jones says he does not need to answer any questions about his future, as that is up to other people to decide.

France were crowned as Six Nations champions in Paris on Saturday night as they claimed a 25-13 win against England in a Grand Slam decider.

As a result, England lost three of their five matches in the championship for the second consecutive year, and the pressure has once again been heaped on Jones as head coach.

Jones was speaking at the post-match press conference after his side’s loss to France and said it is not his job to answer whether or not he is still the right man for the job.

Eddie Jones after England’s loss to France.

“Well that’s not a question I need to answer, mate. Because I just do my job and it’s a question for other people to answer,” Jones responded.

“I’m not even thinking about that, mate, so I can’t give you an opinion.”

The Australian coach admitted that he was disappointed with England’s results in this year’s Six Nations but insisted that it was part and parcel of introducing several new players to international rugby.

“I’m not really frustrated, mate, I’m disappointed with the results. What I like is the way the team’s playing and with time and with cohesion-building between the players we’ll finish those opportunities,” Jones said.

“This is all part of rebuilding a team. I think one of the things that might be useful to look at in comparison to our team is how many years it took France to win this title.”

Well played @FranceRugby and congratulations on winning the Grand Slam 🤝 pic.twitter.com/WCWBy1rIlU — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 19, 2022

English young guns failed to fire the team to success in the Six Nations.

There were plenty of reasons for English fans to be hopeful for the future after the Autumn Nations Series, as youngsters such as Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward played a crucial role in their three wins, but they have now been brought firmly back to Earth.

England have now won four of their last 10 games in the Six Nations, two of which came against Italy, a paltry return for a side who made the Rugby World Cup final less than three years ago.

Although they came in third place this year rather than fifth, thanks to poor tournament performances from Wales and Scotland, England haven’t made many obvious improvements since their disastrous Six Nations campaign in 2021.

England’s attack remains the biggest concern, as aside from the game against Italy, Jones’ side scored just three tries in four games.

