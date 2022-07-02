Eddie Jones questions whether red card went against England in loss to Wallabies

Eddie Jones has questioned whether a red card for Australia’s Darcy Swain hurt England’s chances of victory in Perth.

The Wallabies claimed a 30-28 victory against England to take a 1-0 lead in their three-match test series, despite being reduced to 14 men when lock Darcy Swain was shown a red card for a head butt on Jonny Hill.

England led by five points with 20 minutes remaining, but tries from Jordan Petaia, Folau Fainga’a and Pete Samu in the space of 15 minutes saw the Wallabies secure the win, before a late fightback from the tourists.

Jones was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and admitted that England did not adjust well enough to the Wallabies being reduced the 14 men.

Eddie Jones on England’s loss to Australia.

“We had enough moments in the game to win it. At 14-9 with 20 minutes to go we should have put it away. The reaction from the boys is to win this series 2-1. We have to go again,” Jones said.

“In some ways the red card can work against you. Sometimes the referee wants to compensate. We didn’t adjust as well as we should have.

“The message at half-time was to keep putting pressure on them and we did that in spurts. We lost the ball twice on their try-line and we didn’t [put pressure on], whereas Australia did. We need to work on our finishing and a bit on our defence as well.

“There are still some positives to come from what has been a very disappointing result for us.”

𝐑𝐄𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃! 🟥 Australia’s Darcy Swain! ❌ There is some mutual hair pulling between Jonny Hill and Darcy Swain! England’s Hill is sent to the sin bin and Australia’s Swain is sent off for a 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐁𝐔𝐓𝐓! ⤵️ #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/MBpkwdlB6l — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 2, 2022

The tourists have been left searching for answers.

An English victory seemed almost certain with 20 minutes to go as they led by five points and had a one-man advantage, but three unanswered tries from the Wallabies saw them claim their first victory against their old rivals since 2015.

Some positives can be taken from England’s late fightback, as two tries made the scoreboard far more respectable, although their capitulation before that has certainly left reason for concern.

19-year-old Henry Arundell can be very pleased with his late cameo, as he scored a try with his first touch of the ball on his international debut, while he made another break with his second touch.

Starting Arundell on the wing may well be one of the solutions Jones considers this week, as England look to keep the series alive next Saturday in Brisbane.

