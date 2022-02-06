Eddie Jones jokes that he’ll release a Rassie Erasmus-style video after Scotland loss

England head coach Eddie Jones has joked that he will release a Rassie Erasmus-style video on the officiating decisions after his side’s loss to Scotland.

Scotland claimed the Calcutta Cup for the second consecutive year as they secured a narrow 20-17 victory, while England lost their opening Six Nations game for the third year running.

The visitors looked to be in control of the game with less than 20 minutes remaining after establishing a seven-point lead, but a penalty try and yellow card for Luke Cowan-Dickie proved to be vital as Scotland eked out a win.

Jones was speaking at the post-match press conference and admitted that Scotland deserved to win while acknowledging that referee Ben O’Keeffe became “influential” in the closing minutes of the match.

Eddie Jones on England’s loss to Scotland.

“We’re massively disappointed that we lost, let’s make that clear. Scotland deserved to win but I thought we dominated a lot of the game but we didn’t get the points out of the domination,” Jones said.

“At the end of the day, rugby is a pretty simple game. When you dominate you’ve got to get points and you’ve got to get enough to be ahead of the opposition at the end.

“There was three points at the end, the referee becomes pretty influential in those situations and the result is the result. But it’s tough for us to start the tournament like that.”

When asked about the scrum resets at the end of the game, Jones joked that he would imitate South Africa’s director of rugby in explaining where he thought the officials made wrong decisions.

“Wait for the video mate, it’s coming out. I’ve got the production team on it now. It’s called ‘Rassie in love with.’ That’s my production team so I’m getting ready.”

A narrow defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield who retain the Calcutta Cup.

The English failed to capitalise on their pressure.

England had the lion’s share of possession and territory but were unable to turn pressure into points for significant periods of time as they failed to establish a comfortable margin between themselves and Scotland.

Cowan-Dickie’s error was pivotal, as Scotland were awarded a penalty try and England were reduced to 14 men for a crucial 10-minute period, although the hooker shouldn’t have been left by himself out on the wing to deal with a cross field kick.

Jones’ side have the perfect opportunity to bounce back next weekend against Italy, while Scotland will travel to Cardiff full of confidence to face a Wales side that looked well off the pace against Ireland.

