Eddie Jones calls for Rassie Erasmus to be ‘dealt with quickly’ for referee rant

England head coach Eddie Jones has called for South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to be “dealt with quickly” for his video rant.

A video of Erasmus criticising the officiating performance of the first test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions was released to the public on July 29.

World Rugby have stated that Erasmus will face an independent hearing over his video, as it is in breach of the organisation’s rules and regulations.

Despite over a month having passed since the video was released, Erasmus is yet to face a hearing, something which Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live needs to happen sooner than later.

Eddie Jones on Rassie Erasmus’ video critique.

“It should be dealt with quickly. We need to make sure that we have respect in the game because we are asking kids to be respectful to the referee,” Jones said.

“If they see examples of players or coaches being disrespectful to the referee it gives them an excuse to do it at their level.”

This one even my youngest one is finally beginning to understand. So Lekka pic.twitter.com/ZKkwvrgmET — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) August 12, 2021

The England head coach believes the officiating needs to improve.

While Jones believes Erasmus went too far with his video critique, the England head coach does believe that the standard of officiating across the board needs to improve.

The Lions series was heavily criticised for being a stop-start affair, in which the referees often took centre-stage, which has led to calls for changes in the sport.

Although Jones believes that the current state of the game is in a good place, he noted that there are certain issues within the game which he reckons referees could combat better.

“I think the game is in a good place but we have to be careful and I think there are some issues in the game we need to look at very carefully and I think one of them is the diligence of the referees to referee the important part of the game well,” Jones comemnted.

“Rassie made his famous video and I don’t think that is correct, but we need to make sure the referees work as a three a lot harder than they do at the moment to ensure that – particularly at the breakdown – we get what we need to get, which is a fair contest between contest and continuity.

“But there is an appropriate way to do it, and that is being respectful to the referee.”

