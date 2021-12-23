Eddie Jones believes Rassie Erasmus was ‘accurate’ but showed ‘zero’ respect with ref critique

Eddie Jones has acknowledged that Rassie Erasmus was correct in most of the points he made in his video critique of referee Nic Berry, but that he showed no respect in doing so.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus is currently serving a two-month ban from all rugby activities due to his behaviour towards match officials in this year’s British and Irish Lions tour, and is suspended from match-day activities until September 30th 2022.

Erasmus wasn’t the only high-profile figure to criticise a referee this year, as Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie expressed his frustrations with the match officials after Australia’s loss to Wales.

England head coach, Eddie Jones, was speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and admitted that while he certainly has had his issues with referees in the past, excessive criticism of match officials can’t be allowed to continue.

Eddie Jones on Rassie Erasmus’s referee criticism.

“Well, for accuracy it’s probably nine out of 10. For respect it’s probably zero out of 10,” Jones said of Erasmus’ video critique.

“We’ve seen Rassie do it, we’ve seen Dave Rennie explode. We’ve got a problem with the referee. And every coach feels like that at some stage.

“We had that game against Wales in the Six Nations where there were two tries that weren’t tries. But we can’t afford to act like that because then it’s just going to make it worse.

“What I think we need to do is simplify how we use technology, give the referee respect and be really hard on coaches who criticise the referee.”

🗣️ “If we try to referee every contest perfectly, we end up with what we’ve got at the moment…” Eddie Jones talks about rugby’s referee problem and clamping down on coaches who criticise the man in the middle on GB&R in partnership with @CityIndex 🏉 pic.twitter.com/sHJGrLcdXx — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) December 17, 2021

World Rugby aim to cut out excessive criticism of referees.

Although it took almost four months for World Rugby to come to a decision on Erasmus, the punishment handed out to South Africa’s director of rugby will likely act as a significant deterrent to future excessive criticism of referees.

Rennie was also reprimanded for his outburst after Australia’s loss to Wales, although certainly not to the same extent, as the Wallabies head coach was sent a formal warning and publicly apologised for his comments.

