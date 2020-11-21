Eddie Jones believes England “dominated” Ireland physically but is confident that his side still have more in them.

The men in green controlled possession and territory but were unable to break down the English defence that at times looked impenetrable, much to the joy of Jones.

Thank you for a great game @IrishRugby 🤝 All the best in the rest of the competition. pic.twitter.com/YBWw8db1ps — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 21, 2020

England have now won four games in a row against Ireland, but Jones insisted he was still extremely pleased with beating the Irish.

“We controlled most of the game. We went in there with certain things we wanted to take away from them and certain things we wanted to impose and for the best part of the game we did that.

“The penalties we gave up in the second half showed that we have a lot more in us.”

“I am never disappointed when we beat Ireland. I know how hard it is to beat Ireland. We have been beaten by them and it is not a good feeling. They’ve got a strong forward pack, we’ve got a strong forward pack. It’s a tough old game.

“At times we dominated physically and we’ve got a bit more to go there,” Jones said.

The England head coach named a far more experienced team than his counterpart, with England’s starting 15 boasting 725 caps, while Ireland totalled 433.

For this reason Farrell saw plenty of positives in the Irish performance and believed his side will have learned plenty in defeat.

“That England side have been together for 10 years, they’ve been through some massive ups and downs.

“It’s those down times they’ve learned from most and they’ve become a fantastic side. We’re on a completely different journey.

“We’ll learn a lot about playing against a really good side, number two in the world, at home.

“We’ll learn invaluable experiences from dealing with pressure basically. The pressure that they put on – whether we’re going to stick to task or making decisions or going into our shells, etc.

“We’ll analyse all those decisions and make sure we take some good learning from it,” Farrell said.

“There were some immense performances”

The Ireland head coach was particularly pleased with his side’s second-half performance, with Ireland actually outscoring their by 7 points to 6 in that period.

“I thought the character, as you would expect from any Irish side, was second to none, especially in that second half. Some individuals became proper international players, I would have thought.

“There were some immense performances and from guys that would look back and be a little bit disappointed, they’ll be bigger and better for the experience as well,” Farrell commented.

The home side were ferocious in defence, with Ireland being driven back in the tackle on plenty of occasions.

While very few of his players could say they got the better of the English defence, the former England international applauded his side’s stubbornness.

“You talk about tough and sometimes you have to take the ball into a brick wall and take your medicine.

“The amount of times that Caelan Doris came out on the other side was unbelievable, the amount of times that he kept offering himself.

“James being captain for the first time, what an experience for him. I thought he played tough, really tough,” Farrell said.

Ireland take on Georgia next in the Autumn Nations Cup, in what should prove to be an easier assignment, next Sunday in the Aviva Stadium at 2pm.

