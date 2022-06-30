Eddie Jones says Owen Farrell was ‘very unhappy’ with captaincy decision

Eddie Jones has revealed that Owen Farrell was “very unhappy” not to be named as England captain for Saturday’s match against Australia.

Farrell has returned to England’s starting line-up at inside centre, having missed the Six Nations due to injury, although he will not resume the role of his country’s captain.

Courtney Lawes has been retained as skipper, having led England during the Six Nations, and Jones is confident that the experienced forward is the right choice for the tour of Australia.

The England head coach was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against the Wallabies and revealed that Farrell wasn’t happy with his decision regarding the captaincy.

Eddie Jones on Owen Farrell.

“Very unhappy… Owen’s a bloke that expresses his feelings clearly,” Jones said.

“He wants to be captain and when I told him he wasn’t captain he wasn’t happy. He’s had a long time out of the team and we feel the best for the team is that.

“He’s got 97 caps for England and he’s won everything apart from the World Cup. He’s very important for us. Courtney Lawes has got a good sense of togetherness, he’s calm, engaging with the players. He’s the right fit for this tour.”

The stage is set in Perth.

England and Australia have both named their match-day squads for the first test in Perth, with a number of surprise inclusions in both teams.

Danny Care will win his first cap for England since 2018 on Saturday, while uncapped trio Jack van Poortvliet, Guy Porter and Henry Arundell have been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, the Wallabies have named two uncapped players in their starting team, with hooker David Porecki and Cadeyrn Neville set to play for their country for the first time.

Japan-based trio Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete have also returned to Australia’s starting team, having missed out on last year’s European tour.

