Eddie Jones linked with USA job after Rugby World Cup

Eddie Jones is reported to be close to signing an eight-year deal with the United States after his stint with England finishes up.

The England head coach will leave his current position after next year’s World Cup in France, although Jones has been tight lipped on where he could go next.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones is on the brink of signing a long-term deal with the USA, which would see him coach the Eagles at their home World Cup in 2031.

Eddie Jones has proven he can succeed with weaker teams.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Jones has taken charge of a tier two team, as he coached Japan from 2012 to 2015, coming in at a time when the Brave Blossoms were minnows on the international stage.

Japan had failed to win any of their pool matches at the 2011 Rugby World Cup, although Jones led them to three wins out of four in the 2015 edition of the tournament, which included the famous win against South Africa.

Although Japan narrowly missed out on reaching the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015, the foundations for future success had been laid and they reached the last eight under head coach Jamie Joseph four years later.

The United States will hope to improve drastically.

The USA will be hoping that Jones can change their fortunes in a similar fashion, as the Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup for just the second time after drawing with Portugal in a qualifier on Friday.

World Rugby won’t have been particularly pleased in seeing a future host nation fail to qualify for the World Cup, and they will be hoping that the USA can drastically improve over the next eight years.

At the moment, the United States are going in the wrong direction, as they reached a record high of 12th in the World Rugby rankings in 2019, but currently sit in 19th place.

