Eddie Jones has ‘had enough’ of cards and stoppages, calls for summit on rugby

Eddie Jones has called for a summit between rugby’s top coaches, referees and players in an effort to reduce the number of cards and stoppages in the game.

Ireland created history last weekend as they beat the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil, albeit in a first half where referee decisions took centre stage.

Three yellow cards and one red card was handed out by referee Jaco Peyper in the opening 40 minutes, and on two occasions New Zealand were reduced to 13 men, while they should actually have been reduced to 12 men at one stage.

England head coach Eddie Jones obviously wasn’t involved in that game, although it has infuriated him nonetheless and prompted him to call for change.

Eddie Jones on cards and stoppages in rugby.

“I don’t want to see a New Zealand-Ireland game like that ever again,” Jones said, via The Guardian.

“Otherwise imagine at the next World Cup … you play a quarter-final, you get a red card and two yellows, you’re down to 12 men and it’s just ridiculous. The referees are being put under pressure here. We can’t blame them.

“I’ve been speaking to a few ex-coaches. The referees, coaches and players need to get together and say ‘This is the game we want. This is the game people want to see.’ I’m certainly going to be pushing for it because I’ve had enough.”

“It’s about being fierce but being calm, that’s the challenge for us.” Hear from Eddie ahead of the #AUSvENG decider in Sydney ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 14, 2022

‘We’ve got to get a better balance in the game.’

Lengthy stoppages occurred as the match officials deliberated on three of the offences which resulted in cards, as the game in Dunedin struggled to find its rhythm in the first half.

While Jones wasn’t overly critical of the sport’s administrators, he called for a summit to be held ahead of the next set of games being played between the best of both hemispheres.

“We’ve got to get a better balance in the game. There’s a rhythm to how rugby is looked at and officiated and we’ve got to get in a good rhythm again. We don’t have it at the moment. Every time we get a flow in the game, there’s a stoppage,” Jones argued.

“We’ve just gone too far down one road. There are discussions all the time and World Rugby are doing their best. But certainly before November I’m going to be agitating for something like [a summit]. Let’s get the game going.

“Everyone goes up north in November so I’m sure we can organise something. I do know we need to get everyone on the same page and start moving towards the game we really want.

“We’ve got to keep the game safe, don’t get me wrong, but accidental head contact and this incessant use of the TMO … we’ve got to cut that out.”

