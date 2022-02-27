Eddie Jones points to last year’s referee decisions but admits England got ‘rub of the green’

England head coach Eddie Jones acknowledged that his side got “the rub of the green” in regards to the officiating decisions in their encounter against Wales.

Wales almost pulled off a remarkable comeback in the second half, having trailed by 17 points after 42 minutes, but Wayne Pivac’s side were ultimately unable to claim an upset victory at Twickenham.

Alex Dombrandt scored England’s only try of the match off the back of a fluffed line out attempt from Wales, although it does appear that there was illegal interference at the set piece which prevented Adam Beard from getting off the ground.

The try wasn’t checked by the TMO as England increased their lead to 17 and while Jones admitted that his side may have been lucky in that regard, he also made sure to reference the questionable decisions that went Wales’ way in last year’s encounter.

Eddie Jones on taking the good and the bad.

“Well as I’ve said previously, I don’t comment on the referee. We take the good with the bad,” Jones said at the post-match press conference.

“Look, we took 14 points last year in a Six Nations game [against Wales] where they allowed a play when the ball wasn’t alive and then from a blatant knock-on.

“There’s the rub of the green here mate, sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t. So if we got it today, well and good, we’re not going to complain about it, just like we didn’t complain last year when we didn’t get the rub of the green.

“But we’ve got young guys mate and they’ve got to learn how to handle these situations. A test match against Wales is a completely different beast than anything you have in your life.”

English Six Nations hopes stay alive, but only just.

Although England will be happy enough to come away with a win against their neighbours, it was anything but an assured performance from Jones’ men.

Similarly to the Scotland match, England looked to be in total control at one stage in the second half, but they let Wales back into the game with two quick tries, and again were made to sweat in the closing minutes after Kieran Hardy’s try.

England can still win the Six Nations, as they are four points behind table toppers France, who they play in the final round, but nothing from the last three rounds has suggested they can pull off a win in Paris.

