Eddie Jones insists England’s priority is building for the World Cup

Eddie Jones has insisted that England’s number one priority is to build cohesion ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

England got themselves back into contention in this year’s Six Nations with a bonus-point victory against Italy in Rome, having lost their opening fixture to Scotland.

It wasn’t a perfect performance against Italy, although English youngsters such as Marcus Smith and Harry Randall stood out at the Stadio Olimpico, as the duo combined well to keep their team’s attacking pace high.

England head coach Jones was speaking after the match and insisted that his main goal is to lead his team to a World Cup triumph, and to achieve that he needs to blood younger players in big games.

Eddie Jones on England’s main goal.

“Yeah, it’s a good blend and we’ve just got to keep trying to get it right. Because the experienced players, they’re coming back into the team and they want to be part of it because they can feel there’s something exciting happening here,” Jones said.

“They want to be part of it and the young guys are pushing them hard. I thought Marcus [Smith] and Harry Randall at the start of the game were brilliant.

“It’ll be an evolution of the team. We’ve got this campaign, we’ve got summer, we’ve got autumn and we’ve got another Six Nations to get where we want to get. Our ultimate goal is to win the World Cup.

“Obviously we want to win the Six Nations and we’ve put ourselves back into the position where we can, which is good. But our goal is to be a team that has cohesion by the World Cup.”

Wales will look to end English Six Nations hopes.

England have a run of two home games now, which could very well put them in a strong position on the final day of the Six Nations when they take on France in Paris.

Wales will travel to London next, and although the Welsh defence looked much improved against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, their attacking play has yet to click in this year’s championship.

The English defence was exceptional at times against Italy, as they held the Azzurri scoreless despite numerous Italian forays into the opposition 22, and a smilier performance would no doubt cause Wales massive problems.

Jones will likely bring in a couple of experienced faces, with Courtney Lawes and Manu Tuilagi set to be fit for the game, although he may be tempted to stick with some youngsters who played very well in Rome.

