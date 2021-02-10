Eddie Jones insists ‘bandwagon’ will not make him drop Owen Farrell

Share and Enjoy !

Eddie Jones will not drop Owen Farrell despite the numerous calls in the media calling for the England captain’s replacement.

Owen Farrell has come under scrutiny since England’s loss to Scotland in the first round of the Six Nations after a performance that left much to be desired.

The England captain repeatedly kicked the ball away at Twickenham, giving his side few opportunities to attack while handing the opposition plenty of chances.

Despite the off-colour performance Jones told Sky Sports that he will not drop the Saracens player on the back of one poor game.

“Every player’s up for selection. It’s all dependent on form – you look at historical form, present form and you have to make the right decisions for the team and Owen’s no different to any other player.

“Owen was disappointed with his performance against Scotland, like a number of players and like I was in my own performance and we’re all working to improve.

“Owen’s been a highly-consistent, highly-successful player for us. Like a number of players on Saturday, he wasn’t at his best. I know there’s a bandwagon.

“He’s an outstanding player and, like any outstanding player, they can have a game where they’re not at their best. Is that a reason to drop the player? I wouldn’t think so,” Jones commented.

“They’ve got to keep performing at a high level.”

The Australian coach has already dropped a captain in his time with England after Dylan Hartley was unable to fend off current first-choice hooker Jamie George.

While Jones revealed that Farrell would be dropped if necessary, he insisted he would not make such a big decision without first giving his captain time to improve.

“We are always trying to make the right assessment. We had to go through a difficult stage with Dylan Hartley when his form was tailing off.

“We gave Dylan an amount of time to pick up his form but, due to injury and a number of other circumstances, it just wasn’t right for the team.

“It’s the same for anyone who’s the captain of the side, they’ve got to keep performing at a high level.

“But having one game where they’re not at the level expected is not a reason to start speculating on whether he’s going to be dropped or not.”

