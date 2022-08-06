Eddie Jones hoping England players can imitate Man United’s golden generation

England head coach Eddie Jones is hoping his players can imitate Manchester United’s golden generation by running the team themselves.

Jones has experienced plenty of success during his time with England, having won Six Nations titles in 2016, 2017 and 2020, while he also led the team to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

He has also experienced a number of low points with England however, including fifth place finishes in the 2018 and 2021 Six Nations as the team have struggled for consistency during his tenure.

Jones was speaking to inews in a wide-ranging interview and argued that England struggle to deal with adversity as too many of the players went to fee-paying schools which allow them to focus almost entirely on rugby.

Eddie Jones on England’s lack of resolve.

“If you have only been in a system where you get to 15, you have a bit of rugby ability and then go to Harrow. Then for two years you do nothing but play rugby, everything’s done for you. That’s the reality. You have this closeted life,” Jones said.

“When things go to crap on the field who’s going to lead because these blokes have never had experience of it? I see that as a big thing. When we are on the front foot we are the best in the world.

“When we are not on the front foot our ability to find a way to win, our resolve, is not as it should be… There is this desire to be polite and so winning is seen as a bit uncouth. ‘We have to play the game properly, old chap.’

“I felt that culture was working against us when I arrived, 100 per cent. It’s never one thing, it’s the whole structure. Players are taught to be compliant. The best teams are run by the players and the coach facilitates that. That’s the key.

“Look at United. At some stage they had [Paul] Scholes, [Roy] Keane, [Gary] Neville, all those guys. The players ran the team and [Alex] Ferguson had iron clad discipline that kept them all in line.”

The World Cup is on the horizon.

Jones has made no secret in prioritising success at the World Cup in recent times, as he has attempted to blood young players in favour of selecting older and more established heads in big games.

The Australian has fallen at the final hurdle on two occasions in his career, as his Wallabies side were beaten by England in the 2003 decider, before his England team were beaten by South Africa in the 2019 finale.

England haven’t looked like world beaters in the past two years, although Jones has insisted that the team are building and may very well peak just in time for next year’s tournament in France.

