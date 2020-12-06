Eddie Jones has stated that he would like to see 20 English players to represent the British and Irish Lions on their tour to South Africa next year.

The England head coach believes a large contingent of his player’s on the plane to South Africa would be indicative of their dominance of British and Irish rugby.

While having such a large amount of players unavailable to him for England’s tour of the USA and Canada next summer would considerably weaken his hand, Jones was looking forward to testing out his squad depth.

“We see this Lions tour as an opportunity for us to grow another layer of depth.

“It’s an opportunity for some younger guys to gain experience with England and to see whether they can adapt to international rugby. That’s the exciting thing for us.

“When I say I would like us to have 20 players on the Lions tour, in some ways it is almost selfish because we would like the opportunity to bring younger guys in to create greater depth in the squad.

“We want to make sure we are the dominant team in Europe and if you are the dominant team in Europe then you dominate Lions selection. That would be a great individual recognition of the players’ efforts.

“But we have got this game on Sunday and then the Six Nations, so there are still plenty of balls to face before you get to that selection headache,” Jones commented.

Lions opportunity for England coaching staff

The Australian was also willing to hand over some of his coaching staff to Lions head coach Warren Gatland for the summer, believing it would give his colleagues an fantastic opportunity.

“There has been contact. Warren has gone round the unions and chatted to the CEOs about potential staff.

“We are open to any opportunity for our staff and coaches to grow. We will wait and see.

“We saw the benefits of it with Steve Borthwick going on the Lions tour in 2017 and coming back having added more to his coaching repertoire. We would certainly be open to those ideas,” Jones said.

