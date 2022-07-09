Eddie Jones encouraged by England youngsters’ maturity after downing Australia

Eddie Jones paid tribute to the young players in his team after England claimed a 25-17 victory against Australia in Brisbane.

England came under a fair bit of criticism last weekend after they were beaten by a 14-man Wallabies side, although they came out fighting at Suncorp Stadium to level the series.

21-year-old Jack van Poortvliet was named as the man of the match in just his second game for England, while Tommy Freeman and Guy Porter also impressed on their international debuts.

England head coach Eddie Jones was speaking at a press conference after the match and praised the maturity of his players in front of a raucous crowd in Brisbane.

Eddie Jones on England’s win against Australia.

“The way we fought with a young team, under that pressure at Suncorp, playing against a team that is very comfortable at that ground…it’s a difficult situation and they stuck together,” Jones said.

“To play with that level of maturity and toughness is a really good sign for the future.”

Jones was also very impressed with Billy Vunipola, who has made a big impact on tour in Australia, having fallen down England’s pecking order after last year’ Six Nations.

“Billy is getting fitter, he has a while to go, but we are pleased with his progress,” Jones commented.

“We picked him on the back of his improving club form and he’s got better, and with us he is getting fitter and his commitment to be the best player he can be is improving too.”

Series decider in Sydney.

The test series will be on the line at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Saturday, as England bounced back from defeat in Perth to keep their chances of getting their hands on the Ella-Mobbs trophy alive.

England were dominant in the first half as they stormed into a 19-point lead after 33 minutes, although Australia fought back admirably and put themselves back into contention thanks to tries from Taniela Tupou and Samu Kerevi.

Australia couldn’t complete the comeback however, as England held on for an eight-point victory, ending their run of three straight defeats.

