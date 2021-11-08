Eddie Jones uses Emma Radacanu example in warning Marcus Smith about ‘distractions’

England head coach Eddie Jones has advised Marcus Smith to avoid “distractions” while using Emma Radacanu as an example of what not to do.

18-year-old British tennis star Radacanu made headlines when she won the singles tournament at this year’s US Open, which instantly propelled the youngster to stardom.

Radacanu featured heavily in the media in the weeks following her US Open triumph, but her performances on the court haven’t lived up to what she produced in New York in September.

Jones was speaking about Smith after England’s win against Tonga and revealed that he will do everything he can to shield the young fly-half from external distractions.

Eddie Jones on Marcus Smith and Emma Radacanu.

“The big thing for good young players is distractions. The distractions could be the exposure they get in the media, the praise they get, the criticism they get. There can be groups of agents who see this guy as the next big thing,” Jones said, via the Belfast Telegraph.

“There’s a reason why the young girl who won the US Open hasn’t done so well afterwards. What have you seen her on – the front page of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar or whatever it is, wearing Christian Dior clothes. All that is a distraction around her.

“It might not be to that degree with Marcus, but potentially it could be.

“So the guidance we can give him when he’s with us, the guidance that he gets from Harlequins and the guidance he gets from his parents – who I know, fortunately, are very good people – will be important so he can keep his feet on the ground and keep impressing as a rugby player.”

Highlights from a special day at Twickenham in front of a packed house 🙌 You can watch all our matches live on @primevideosport 🎥 pic.twitter.com/bLdDBtIl6r — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 7, 2021

The Harlequins star is in line to start against Australia.

Jones opted against starting Smith against Tonga as the 22-year-old was struggling with a leg injury during the week, but he appears to be ready to start in England’s next test, having produced an impressive cameo off the bench.

Starting against Australia will be the biggest challenge of Smith’s international career by far, having only played against the USA, Canada and Tonga to date, although he will likely have Owen Farrell outside him should he start.

The England captain was ruled out of the game against Tonga as he tested positive for covid, but that was determined to be a false positive after the game and he has since rejoined Jones’ squad.

Smith may not have come up against tier one opposition in international rugby before, but he has shown on numerous occasions that he is capable of leading Harlequins to sensational victories against the odds at club level.

Read More About: eddie jones, Emma Radacanu, england rugby, marcus smith