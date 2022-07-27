Eddie Jones reveals his ‘dream’ job in rugby league

Eddie Jones has revealed that it would be a “dream” for him to coach the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Australia’s NRL.

Jones has no shortage of coaching experience in rugby union, having taken charge of Australia, Japan and England during his career, while he has also enjoyed numerous stints at club sides.

Although the Australian has never made a full-time foray into the world of rugby league, he did take up an advisory role with Hull FC on a short-term basis last year.

Eddie Jones on coaching in rugby league.

The England head coach was speaking to Australian broadcaster Nine, and revealed that he would love to coach a rugby league side on a permanent basis, preferably the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“Look, if there was an opportunity there I’d jump at it,” Jones said.

“That would be the dream team, mate. That would be the dream team. From the age of five I’ve supported Souths so that would be fantastic.”

When asked if he would consider coaching a rugby league team, Jones said “100 per cent”.

The England head coach is stepping down after the World Cup.

Jones will finish up as England head coach after next year’s Rugby World Cup, and he hasn’t given any strong indication on what he plans to do after that.

Rugby Australia are thought to be interested in offering Jones a role after his time with England comes to an end, which would allow the 62-year-old to return to his home country on a full-time basis.

Coaching in the NRL would also allow him to return home of course, and although he doesn’t have any experience with coaching in rugby league, it wouldn’t be surprising if a team were to take a punt on him as an assistant coach.

There is also the possibility that Jones will decide to retire after the World Cup of course, having worked in Australia, Japan, England and South Africa during a lengthy coaching career.

