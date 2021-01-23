Eddie Jones plays down disruption of covid isolation

Eddie Jones has insisted that having to self-isolate has not disrupted England’s preparation for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The England head coach has to self-isolate for 10 days after his forwards coach Matt Proudfoot tested positive for coronavirus.

Jones will not be able to meet up with his players and fellow coaching staff until the 29th of January, eight days out from England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Your England squad for the 2021 #GuinnessSixNations 🌹 We kick off our campaign against @Scotlandteam at Twickenham Stadium on 6 Feb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 More details ⤵️#WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 22, 2021

While the circumstances obviously aren’t ideal for Jones and his squad, the Australian told RugbyPass that his isolation had made little to no difference to the team’s preparations.

“Has it been disruptive? Not one iota. Look, most of the meetings we do now is by Zoom anyway. So for the next period of time, we have just continued on with that.

“We had a coaches conference organised for this week which we have now done entirely by Zoom.

“In terms of the camp, I will only miss the first day where we are just going to have meetings anyway, so again I will be able to participate in those meetings.

“As you all know, most of the communications these days are done by Zoom so it has been no disruption at all,” Jones said.

Changes in coaching staff

Jones revealed his 28-man Six Nations squad this week, making a number of interesting selections, such as bringing in uncapped trio Paolo Odogwu, Harry Randall and Beno Obano.

New coaching recruitment Jason Ryles however has opted against joining the England backroom team for the Six Nations, as the Australian was unwilling to relocate himself and his family to the UK during the pandemic.

The plan is now for the former rugby league international to join up with the coaching squad in the summer, but in the meantime, Jersey Reds head coach Ed Robinson will act as skills coach.

“We’re disappointed Jason can’t come but his family situation makes it difficult at the moment.

“Ed Robinson is a young guy I have been working with for a while now. All through the lockdown, we were having weekly meetings on his coaching at Jersey.

“He’s a young guy, 27. He can come in and really work well with the players, particularly on their skills development. He has got some great coaching ideas. While we will miss Jason we are lucky to have Ed,” Jones explained.

