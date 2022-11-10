Eddie Jones explains decision to drop Manu Tuilagi for Japan test

Eddie Jones has explained that his decision to drop Manu Tuilagi to the bench is in an effort to balance the England centre’s workload.

Tuilagi started at outside centre in England’s loss to Argentina last Sunday, his first appearance for his country since he went off injured last November after scoring a try against South Africa.

The 31-year-old has been named on the bench for England’s game against Japan this Saturday, as Guy Porter has been drafted in to start in the number 13 jersey.

England head coach Jones explained that the decision to leave Tuliagi out of his starting team was done to balance the notoriously injury-prone player’s workload.

Eddie Jones on Manu Tuilagi.

“We’ve worked hard this week to improve on last week’s performance. We’ve taken a good look at our preparation and we are happy with our position going into the game,” Jones said.

“We’ve made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November. In particular with Manu we are balancing his workload.

“Japan are a very good and intriguing side. They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion and we’ll have to be at our best against them at Twickenham on Saturday.”

England will hope to unleash the centre against New Zealand and South Africa.

Jones has made five changes to the team that started against Argentina, as Porter, Jonny May, Jack van Poortvliet, Sam Simmonds and David Ribbans have got the nod.

The England head coach has resisted widespread changes to his match-day squad however, as Tuilagi, Ben Youngs, Billy Vunipola and Alex Coles will all still feature on the bench.

Although England won’t be looking past Japan, especially not after they lost to Argentina, Jones will want Tuilagi primed and ready for encounters with New Zealand and South Africa in the weeks to follow.

