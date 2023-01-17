Eddie Jones has been in contact with Rugby Australia for 12 months

Eddie Jones has revealed that he has been in contact with his new employers at Rugby Australia for the past 12 months.

Having been relieved of his duties as England head coach just last month, Jones has signed a long-term deal to take charge of the Wallabies until the 2027 Rugby World Cup on Australian soil.

The news came as a surprise to most, as there was little indication that Dave Rennie’s position was under threat, although Rugby Australia have been interested in securing Jones’ services for some time.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Jones revealed that he had been in talks to return to Australian rugby in some capacity after the upcoming World Cup long before he was sacked as England head coach.

Eddie Jones on his long-held desire to return to Australia.

“We’ve been talking for probably the last 12 months about 2024 – about the concept of me coming back and being involved in Australian rugby. No specific role,” Jones revealed.

“I always had the desire to want to come back. We met a couple of times. Obviously, the situation changed and it wasn’t until Saturday night that we agreed I’d come back for 2023.

“[Coaching Australia in 2023] was probably the furthest thing from my mind. I’ve got some stuff going in Japan. I was approached by a French club. In the back of my mind, I did think 2024 with Australia was a possibility.

“I never divorced Australian rugby, they divorced me. Now we’re re-marrying. Who said you can’t go to the altar twice?”

The Wallabies are dreaming big.

Australia endured a difficult 2022, as they won just five of their 14 test matches, although they were without many of their best players due to injury and suffered narrow defeats to some of the world’s top teams.

There are plenty of indications that the Wallabies aren’t far away from a breakthrough, and Jones has proven in the past that he can quickly transform teams on his arrival.

When Jones took charge of England in 2016 they had just been knocked out of the World Cup during the pool stages on home soil, although the Australia coach led them to 17 consecutive victories, which included winning two Six Nations titles.

Expecting a similar run of results with Australia would be wishful thinking, although teams coached by Jones have shown a propensity to perform very well at World Cups.

