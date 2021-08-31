Eddie Jones is open to code switch after he finishes up with England

Eddie Jones has said he is open to coaching a rugby league side after he finishes up in his current role as England’s head coach.

The experienced Australian coach has taken charge of three international rugby union teams during his career, as well as numerous club sides, but Jones has not yet taken the reins of a rugby league side before.

England head coach Jones was speaking on Sky Sports ahead of a Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and St. Helens and said he would certainly consider taking up a job in the 13-man code.

‘I’m open to all offers.’

“Look, post the World Cup in 2023 I’m open to all offers,” Jones said, via the Mirror.

“I grew up around Redfern so I love the [South Sydney] Rabbitohs and love rugby league, it’s in my blood and if there was an opportunity post the World Cup I’d certainly look at it.”

Shots fired from Brian Carney earlier 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JiAay65DBe — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) August 30, 2021

Eddie Jones names the one Super League player he’d like to see in union.

Jones has never been the head coach of any rugby league side, but he did spend some time with Hull FC in an advisory role in May this year after England’s disappointing Six Nations campaign.

While on punditry duty with Sky Sports, Jones was asked if he would like to see any current Super League players make the switch to rugby union.

A certain Hull player did come to mind for Jones, but the England head coach couldn’t resist taking a stab at him nonetheless.

“I spent a bit of time up in Hull and I liked the full back up there, [Jake] Connor. He’s a tough, skilful player and I’m sure if he got a bit fitter he could make it.”

Jones’ comment won’t have gone down too well in rugby league circles, although an impressive performance at the next Rugby World Cup with England should see himself well-placed to secure a job in the 13-man code.

