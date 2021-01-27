‘I’m only interested in players who play for me’ – Eddie Jones on Cameron Redpath

Eddie Jones has refused to comment on Cameron Redpath after the youngster opted to play for Scotland instead of England ahead of he 2021 Six Nations.

Redpath represented England at U20s level but decided to follow in his father Bryan’s footsteps by playing for Scotland at senior level.

While the young Bath centre was thought to be in with a chance of being called up to the England squad, Jones refused to say whether he had an interest in bringing Redpath into his team.

Settling in just fine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Good to have you in camp, @camredpath!#AsOne pic.twitter.com/N5Va23Gvwb — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 26, 2021

“I don’t comment on other country’s selection policies. I’ve got enough problems of my own selecting players rather than trying to work out some other country’s [selections].

“I’m only interested in the players playing rugby for me. If he’s been selected for Scotland then I have nothing to add,” Jones said at the Six Nations virtual media day.

Having won the last Six Nations only a few months ago, England are expected to be in contention for retaining their title heading into their last round game against Scotland, the Australian refused to look past their first game.

“Scotland. The only game we’re worried about is Scotland mate. We’re all starting on zero points, aren’t we? We all start on the same and the only game we’re worried about is the next game.” Jones commented.

Eddie Jones’ isolation.

Jones has had to isolate for the last nine days after England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot tested positive for coronavirus.

The 60-year old insisted that the period of isolation had not affected his side’s preparations and revealed that Proudfoot was ready to come back into the fold as soon as his mandatory quarantine finished up.

“The reality is that the day we start having access to the players is today. So nothing has changed for us. We haven’t missed a beat mate.

“Matt is progressing really well. He’s had a few ups and downs so it hasn’t been easy for him but he send me a text this morning saying, ‘I’ve turned a corner. I’m ready to go’.

“So, he’ll be in on Friday. Here might be a bit less of him now. He might have dropped a bit of weight but he had a bit to lose anyway so he’ll be alright.

“I haven’t seen the outside for nine days mate. I was told that I wasn’t allowed to so I’ve been following the regulations,” Jones said.

Saracens player’s lack of game time.

England captain Owen Farrell was also on hand at the virtual media day, and while he and his fellow Saracens players haven’t played a competitive match since the start of December, he has few worries over his match fitness.

“We’ve been using this time as a massive opportunity for us to get some good training under our belt and put ourselves into the best possible condition we can be in for this tournament.

“We’re excited about getting in here and getting going,” Farrell insisted.

England get their defence of the Six Nations underway on the 6th of February when they welcome Scotland to Twickenham Stadium in London.

