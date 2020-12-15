Eddie Jones proposes ban on tackles over the hip for u12s

England head coach Eddie Jones has proposed a ban on tackling above the waist for primary school children to encourage future players to tackle low.

Jones revealed recently that he was “saddened” to hear the news that former England international Steve Thompson was suffering from early-onset dementia, potentially due to head injuries he suffered when playing rugby.

The England head coach believes that rugby has learned from its past mistakes regarding head injuries. https://t.co/MuCv9dpmit — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 10, 2020

A major cause of concussion in rugby is tackles that make contact with the ball carriers head, and Jones believes encouraging players from a young age to tackle low would decrease the amount of high tackles.

“What I would do, and we discussed it on one of the World Cup committees I was on, what I’d do for under 12s would be to make the tackling underneath the hips, so encourage players to learn good technique at the most formative ages of tackling low.

“Tackling low has its risks because you’ve got to get your head in the right position but the more we can encourage young players to be good at tackling low, it then becomes their stock tackle.

“Then we protect the ball carrier as much as we can, so that’s the first thing I’d do. We had a discussion about that, I don’t know where that’s gone,” Jones told ITV News.

Zero tolerance over tackles to the head

While the Australian doesn’t expect a law change for the senior game, he commended World Rugby on being stricter about tackles that make contact with the head.

“I think in terms of senior rugby, and we’ve moved towards this to a greater extent, is zero tolerance of any contact with the head. I think that’s been refereed well, I think we’ve got to keep down that track and not loosen that stance in that area,” Jones commented.

England’s physicality is a point of pride for Jones as head coach, but admitted that it might not be sending the greatest message in a sport trying to make the game safer.

I know the medical staff in rugby have worked really hard to make the game safer so all we’ve got to do is try to make the game safer. In terms of the language that I use, if that’s a relevant point then I’ll listen to it,” Jones said.

