Eddie Jones explains difficulty in balancing act leading up to World Cup

Eddie Jones has stressed that England will not give their opponents time to work out their tactics by the time the Rugby World Cup kicks off.

England will face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series next month where they will hope to lay down a marker against some confirmed and potential World Cup foes.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for England in the past two years, especially in the Six Nations where they have won just four of their last 10 matches, during which time Jones has come under plenty of criticism.

The England head coach has always maintained that preparing for the World Cup has been his side’s priority in the past 18 months or so and Jones revealed in an interview with PA Media that his side will continue to hold back tactics.

Eddie Jones on England’s balancing act.

“The one thing you want to be doing from here to the World Cup – and every coach will say the same – is improving,” Jones said.

“You don’t want to be static and you don’t want to show everything. If you show everything then teams come up with plans to stop you doing that.

“We want to win every test in November but we don’t want to be showing any tactical developments that maybe we’ll want to use in the World Cup.

“You don’t want to show it in the warm-up games. You want to be able to do it on the training paddock consistently then be able to do it bang at the World Cup.”

Will the gamble pay off?

Although Jones has stated that the World Cup is his team’s priority since the summer of 2021 when he introduced a plethora of new names to the England set-up, his focus on the long-term has come under criticism.

England’s underwhelming Six Nations campaigns have not gone unnoticed while the likes of France and Ireland have surpassed Jones’ side in the European pecking order.

Even the most outspoken critics will forgive Jones if he does deliver a World Cup triumph for England, although success in France is far from guaranteed.

