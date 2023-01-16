Eddie Jones returns as Australia head coach on five-year deal

Eddie Jones has returned as Australia head coach, replacing Dave Rennie just eight months out from the Rugby World Cup.

In a remarkable turn of events, Jones will take charge of his native Australia for a second time, having been sacked as England’s head coach just last month.

Jones first coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, during which time he led them to the 2003 World Cup final, and the 62-year-old will now have another crack at guiding his country to winning the biggest tournament of all.

Having signed a five-year deal as Wallabies head coach, Jones is also set to be in charge for the 2027 World Cup on Australian soil, as well as the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.

Dave Rennie’s time as Wallabies head coach.

There was little indication that Rennie’s job was in danger, as the former head coach oversaw a training camp with the national team squad just days ago, although the Wallabies did struggle in 2022.

Australia did finish on a high with a win against Wales and were without many of their star players throughout the year due to injury, although a first-ever loss to Italy in November won’t have helped Rennie’s case.

Rennie finishes up with a winning percentage of 38 per cent after victories in 13 of 34 test matches, the worst record of any Wallabies head coach.

Eddie Jones is eyeing redemption.

Jones certainly won’t be lacking in motivation for the year ahead, as he will look to prove his doubters in England wrong and win a World Cup for the first time as a head coach.

Australia reached the World Cup final in 2003 under Jones, while England did the same in 2019, and the experienced coach will be looking to go one step further with the Wallabies this year.

While he enjoyed limited success with England in his final year in charge, he has shown in the past that he can quickly transform underperforming teams into serial winners.

