Two of Eddie Jones’ assistant coaches step down from roles with England

England’s attack coach Simon Amor and skills coach Jason Ryles have both stepped down from their roles with the national team.

Amor has left England by mutual agreement while Ryles has chosen to stay in his family in Australia, citing the pandemic as the major reason behind his exit.

Former England and Great Britain sevens head coach Amor first joined England as an attack coach in 2020, but has decided to leave his role after a disappointing campaign in the 2021 Six Nations.

Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their coaching roles with the senior men’s team. More ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 14, 2021

Ryles, who was formerly an assistant coach to NRL side Melbourne Storm, first joined England as a skills coach in autumn 2020, but was unable to link up with the team for this year’s Six Nations due to travel restrictions.

England head coach Jones thanked both men for their efforts and wished them luck in their future endeavours.

“I’d like to thank Simon and Jason for their contributions to England. I would like to commend Simon’s outstanding diligence and his hard work, and I have no doubt he will find a role soon that suits him perfectly,” Jones said.

“With Jason, the COVID-19 restrictions have proved too difficult for him and his family to overcome, which we fully understand but are disappointed for us and the team.

“They both leave with the best wishes of everyone involved with England and for their future pursuits in the game.”

For England’s two tests against the USA and Canada this summer, the team will be led by Jones and his two assistant coaches John Mitchell and Matt Proudfoot.

Jones will take over Amor’s old position as attack coach, as well as remaining in the head coach role. The RFU have given no indication as of yet as to who could take over the position in the long term.

