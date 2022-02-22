Eben Etzebeth responds to Bakkies Botha’s criticism of his Toulon performances

Eben Etzebeth hasn’t taken kindly to Bakkies Botha’s criticism of his performances for Toulon, taking to Twitter to call out his former Springboks team mate.

Both South African locks have spent time with Toulon in France, with Botha experiencing an extremely successful time at the club, as he won three Heineken Champions Cups and one Top 14 title with les rouge et noir.

Etzebeth meanwhile has spent a tumultuous time with Toulon, who sit in 12th place in the Top 14 table, while they are currently playing their European rugby in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Botha was speaking to French publication Midi Olympique about Etzebeth’s time at Toulon and claimed that his countryman only played his best rugby when with the Springboks.

‘He only shows his best face with the Springboks.’

“Eben Etzebeth? Incredible fighter, best second row in the world. But I regret that he only shows his best face with the Springboks. In Toulon, he is still a little injured, concussed and in the end, never plays,” Both said.

“Obviously, he was not made for France and he will turn his back on the problems the club went through to return to South Africa.

“It’s disappointing. I love Eben, I repeat. But you can’t say when you arrive in Toulon: ‘I want to be champion of France’ and leave some time later without having marked the club in one way or another.

“His first season was not bad but it is not enough. When you recruit a world-class player, it’s for him to make a difference.”

@BakkiesBotha4 – Noted. Next time you want to ENFORCE an opinion, you’ve got my number.#exspringbokteammates#onthoujouerekode — Eben Etzebeth (@EbenEtzebeth) February 21, 2022

Eben Etzebeth responds to Bakkies Botha’s criticism.

Etzebeth tagged Botha in a Tweet, suggesting that his former team mate should speak to him personally and not to the media if he wanted to express his disappointment in his performances for Toulon.

“Bakkies Botha – noted. Next time you want to enforce an opinion, you’ve got my number,” Etzebeth tweeted.

The spat between the two giant South Africans has come just days after Etzebeth announced that he would be returning home after signing with the Sharks, having first joined Toulon in 2019.

